Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 318,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 105,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,625. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99.

