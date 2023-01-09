Aew Capital Management L P Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 287,860 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up about 2.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.23% of Welltower worth $68,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 50.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Welltower by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $2,809,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,751. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

