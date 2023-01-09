Aew Capital Management L P Has $26.13 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,340 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.21% of Camden Property Trust worth $26,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.07. 2,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,075. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.04.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

