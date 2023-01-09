Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,587,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,480 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust accounts for 1.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $43,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,812,000 after purchasing an additional 533,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,421,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after purchasing an additional 691,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,500. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

