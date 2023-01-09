Aew Capital Management L P Makes New $11.85 Million Investment in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 509,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.15. 1,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

