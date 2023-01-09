Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0300

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and $979,711.65 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00114001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00205642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00061508 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

