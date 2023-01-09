Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Trading Down 11.1%

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) shares were down 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 105,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 167,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Alianza Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alianza Minerals

In other news, Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,698,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$514,462.41. Insiders have purchased 1,450,000 shares of company stock worth $49,625 over the last quarter.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

Featured Articles

