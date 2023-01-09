American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after purchasing an additional 440,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.35. 20,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average of $233.19. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

