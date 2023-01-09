American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Reduced by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.73 on Monday, reaching $223.23. 16,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,925. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.19.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

