AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,724,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.14. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

