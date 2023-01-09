Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.26

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 16150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,076 shares of company stock worth $5,632,882. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 163,577 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 37,851.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 51,857 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

