Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $73.47 million and $1.02 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00009276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

