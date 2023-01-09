Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. 972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPX. B. Riley began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000.
Amprius Technologies Company Profile
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Further Reading
