Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. 972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPX. B. Riley began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

