AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Down 10.1%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 77,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,607,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

AMTD Digital Trading Down 26.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

