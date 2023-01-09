Analysts’ Downgrades for January 9th (ADYYF, AKZOY, ALBO, APPN, APTV, ARZGY, BL, BWA, CB, CTSH)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 9th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Get Adyen alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $151.00.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $246.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $241.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $227.00.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $101.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $84.00 price target on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $134.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $153.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $168.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $194.00.

LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $166.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $89.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $178.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $181.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $420.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $525.00.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $50.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $98.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rinnai (OTCMKTS:RINIY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.