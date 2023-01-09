Andrew Houston Sells 162,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00.
  • On Thursday, November 10th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,617,250.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.35. 2,860,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,650. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

