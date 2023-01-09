Andrew Houston Sells 162,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,617,250.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.35. 2,860,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,650. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.