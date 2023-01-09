Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $201.04 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $201.04 million and $165.40 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00012976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 147% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019429 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00241472 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01906242 USD and is up 16.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $113,176,015.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

