Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.09

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 2634059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 559,689 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

