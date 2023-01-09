Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.82. 120,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,425. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.