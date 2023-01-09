Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.42 million and $254,696.26 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

