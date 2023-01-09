ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.36) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.94.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 3.6 %

MT opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 91,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 77,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.