Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.72. Archrock has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Archrock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,214,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

