Argan (NYSE:AGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

AGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Argan from €104.00 ($110.64) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Argan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

NYSE AGX opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $502.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.59. Argan has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Argan’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Argan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Argan by 45.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

