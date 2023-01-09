Arlington Partners LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

PNFP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.81. 2,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

