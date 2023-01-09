Arlington Partners LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $159.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,497. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

