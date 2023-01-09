Arlington Partners LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.71. 6,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,825. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average is $142.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

