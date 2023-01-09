Arlington Partners LLC Has $47,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

SNV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,325. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

