Arlington Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.86. 220,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,507,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

