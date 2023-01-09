Arlington Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.4% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

GPC stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $172.42. 3,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,950. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

