Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $98.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AWI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.