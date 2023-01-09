Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Down 5.6%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.86 and last traded at $119.66. 1,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 256,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,757 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 349,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

