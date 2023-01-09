ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0594

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $39.24 million and $1.93 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05881197 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,846,535.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

