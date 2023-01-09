ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €660.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €660.00 ($702.13) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($797.87) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €550.00 ($585.11) to €650.00 ($691.49) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($654.26) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

