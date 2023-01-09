Aspiriant LLC Acquires 915 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWP stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $109.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.