Aspiriant LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QCOM stock opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

