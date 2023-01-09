Aspiriant LLC Buys 271,719 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,719 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned 4.93% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $31,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 212.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 641,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 436,280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 160,615 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 402,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 149,048 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 163,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,337 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 235,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 106,811 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

