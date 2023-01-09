Aspiriant LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $68.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

