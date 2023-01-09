Aspiriant LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.89 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

