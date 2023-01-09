Aspiriant LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $216.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $297.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

