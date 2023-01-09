Aspiriant LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.