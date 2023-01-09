Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $332.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $133,802. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

