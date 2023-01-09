Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,053,233.78 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,140,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,178,653.62.

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,262,812.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $121.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $352.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,623.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

