Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $3.81 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $12.24 or 0.00070989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $330.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00064352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.