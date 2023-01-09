Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $7.37 or 0.00042793 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $740.81 million and $70.01 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037040 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00018926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00239143 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,220 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,219.99304704 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.85914936 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $50,973,071.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

