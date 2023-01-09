BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $7.43 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 132.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00443903 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.49 or 0.01443693 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.64 or 0.31353772 BTC.

About BakeryToken

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

