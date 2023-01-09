BakeryToken (BAKE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. BakeryToken has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

