Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $2.52

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.38. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
