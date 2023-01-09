Bank of America Downgrades ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.62) to €8.90 ($9.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.60) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($9.04) to €8.65 ($9.20) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.48.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

