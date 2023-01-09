Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,675. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.
