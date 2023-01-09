Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,675. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

