Barclays Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 115 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.39) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.59) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.40) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 125.60 ($1.51).
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 88.71 ($1.07) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.94. The company has a market capitalization of £24.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
