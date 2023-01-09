Barclays Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 115 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.39) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.59) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.40) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 125.60 ($1.51).

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 88.71 ($1.07) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.94. The company has a market capitalization of £24.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

